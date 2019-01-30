Zimbabwe: I Was Hoping Tuku Would Perform At My Inauguration, Says Chamisa

Photo: Lovejoy Mutongwiza/263chat

MDC President, Nelson Chamisa, addressing the media at his party's Headquarters in Harare.

Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) Alliance leader, Nelson Chamisa has bemoaned the death of Oliver "Tuku" Mtukudzi saying he had hoped the music legend was going to perform on his inauguration in the future.

Chamisa made the remarks while commenting on a video interview between the late music icon and ZTV presenter, Oscar Pambuka, captioned "The TUKU wisdom! Remembering a legend..Missing a giant!!"

"I was hoping he would perform at the foreseeable inauguration as we welcome a GREAT NEW ZIMBABWE!" he said.

Chamisa was twice barred from attending Tuku's memorial concert and burial at the National Sports Stadium and Madziwa respectively.

In Madziwa, it took the intervention of mourners who bulldozed and pushed the gate for Chamisa to get inside the Mtukudzi family yard.

Mtukudzi who died at the age of 66, succumbed to diabetes last Wednesday at Avenues clinic.