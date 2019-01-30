South Africa: Four Farmworkers Killed By Lightning Near Upington

Four seasonal workers died after they were struck by lightning on a farm near Upington on Tuesday.

According to the police, the four were busy harvesting grapes on the farm Sador in Louisvale when they were hit by the lightning. They were declared dead on the scene.

Police spokesperson Colonel Mashay Gamieldien said about five other farmworkers were also transported to a local hospital to be treated for shock.

She added that those who were taken to hospital were not injured.

"The identities of the deceased cannot be released yet as the police and family are in the process of formally identifying the bodies," Gamieldien said.

She said an inquest case was being investigated.

On Sunday in Germiston, Johannesburg, one man died and a teenage boy was injured when they were struck by lightning while they were sitting under a tree.

Previously News24 reported that it was believed that the man was a rowing coach and the teenager was his student.

Source: News24