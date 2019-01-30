South Africa: KZN Tightens Screws On Illegal Trade

In an effort to clamp down on illegal trading, the KwaZulu-Natal government has launched a Business Regulations Programme.

The programme, launched on Tuesday by MEC for Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs Sihle Zikalala, is aimed at ensuring the effective implementation of business regulations.

It will also clamp down on business operators selling counterfeit and expired products as well as those erecting business outlets outside zoned or designated areas.

Zikala said the campaign was not a punitive measure aimed at certain individuals, but steps had to be taken to end illegality and the culture of non-compliance.

His message was "comply or close shop".

"South Africa is founded on the supremacy of the Constitution and the rule of law. Our laws and regulations apply to all, not some. Businesses must meet their legal obligation. Compliance means obeying the regulations deriving from our laws," said Zikalala.

Zikalala acknowledged the important role small businesses and cooperatives' play in economic growth and job creation.