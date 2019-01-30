South Africa: SA Condemns Deadly Attacks in Philippines

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday sent a message to his Philippine counterpart, Rodrigo Duterte, following the terrorist blasts in the southern Philippines.

The President condemned the attacks, saying terrorism in any form and from whichever quarter cannot be condoned.

This morning two people were killed and four others were injured in a grenade explosion inside a mosque in the southern Philippine city of Zamboanga.

The mosque attack took place following Sunday's twin blasts in a cathedral on Jolo Island in Sulu province in the southern Philippines that killed more than 20 and wounding scores of others.

No one has so far claimed responsibility for the attack.

"During this trying time, the thoughts of South Africans are with the people and the Government of the Philippines," President Ramaphosa said in his message.

The President said South Africa stands firmly with the international community in condemning all terrorism.

The South African government will continue to support regional and international efforts to address the scourge of terrorism in all its forms, the President added.