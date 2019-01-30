Mauritius: President of the Republic of Mozambique Arrives in Mauritius

press release

The President of the Republic of Mozambique, Mr Filipe Jacinto Nyusi, has arrived in Mauritius this afternoon in the context of a State Visit from 30 January 2019 to 02 February 2019. The Mozambican President is accompanied by his spouse, Dr Isaura Gonçalo Ferrão Nyusi, and an official delegation comprising 25 members. Mr Nyusi is the Chief Guest of the Government of Mauritius on the occasion of the Commemoration of the 184th Anniversary of the Abolition of Slavery in Mauritius.

During the visit, Mr Nyusi will pay a courtesy call on the Acting President of the Republic of Mauritius, Mr Paramasivum Pillay Vyapoory, on 31 January 2019. He will then have a tête-à-tête and a working session with the Prime Minister, Minister of Home Affairs, External Communications and National Development Unit, and Minister of Finance and Economic Development, Mr Pravind Kumar Jugnauth.

The working session, which will be held at the Receptorium of the National Assembly, will be followed by the signature of a Memorandum of Understanding between the Government of the Republic of Mozambique and the Government of the Republic of Mauritius in the field of tourism. In the evening, the President of the Republic of Mozambique will attend a Banquet offered in his honour by the Prime Minister at Swami Vivekananda Convention Centre.

On 01 February, Mr Nyusi will attend the official ceremony for the Commemoration of the 184th Anniversary of the Abolition of Slavery at Le Morne Village, followed by a lunch hosted by the Acting President of the Republic of Mauritius at the State House, Le Réduit. The Mozambican President will also visit the Omnicane Factory Area in l'Escalier and the Chamarel Seven Coloured Earth.

The following day, President Nyusi will attend a Business Forum and Networking event hosted by the Economic Development Board at the Hilton Resort and Spa Hotel, in Flic-en-Flac. In the afternoon, he will proceed to the Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam International Airport for departure scheduled at 14 00 hrs.