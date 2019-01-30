30 January 2019

Zimbabwe: Jah Prayzah Releases Tuku Tribute Song

By Kundai Marunya

Popular afro-fusion star Jah Prayzah has released a tribute song to the late Oliver 'Tuku' Mtukudzi.

Titled "Gamuchirai", the song mourns the death of the late national hero while consoling fans and loved ones to accept nature's call.

The song starts in a slow, sorrowful tempo with an emotional saxophone setting the tone for what is a song of resignation accepting death is inevitable.

It also poses questions on where those who followed Tuku for guidance and the vast knowledge depicted in his music will then direct their attention to quench their thirst.

In less than 30 minutes of its release, the song already had close to 5000 views on YouTube.

