Tanzania: Over 800,000 Tanzanian Children Living in High Risk Conditions-Government

Dodoma — The government on Wednesday, January 30 said from July 2017 to June 2018 a total of 864,496 children were living in high risk conditions.

Out of them, 454,053 were males, with the rest being females. This was revealed in Parliament by Health Deputy Minister Dr Faustine Ndugulile.

He was responding to a question asked by a Singida special seatS MP (CCM)Aisha Matembe who wanted to know the number of street children currently in Tanzania and the way forward in addressing the problem.

Responding, the deputy minister said currently there are 6,393 street children in six regions of Dar es Salaam, Mwanza, Mbeya, Dodoma, Arusha and Iringa. Out of that number, 4865 are men, with the rest being women.

Dr Ndugulile said plans were underway to connect those children with their families. He said if their families were not found, the government would place them in the hands of trusted families where they would live a happy life.

"The government has prepared the action plan running from 2017/18 to 2021/22 with a focus, among others, to help children living in harsh environment, including children living and working on street," said Ndugulile.