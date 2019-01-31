Kenya: Diamond Loves My Sagging Boobs, Tanasha Tells Haters

Diamond Platnumz's Kenyan girlfriend Tanasha Donna has responded to trolls who body shamed following a fashion mishap that left her breasts exposed.

While attending a function on Monday alongside his boyfriend Diamond in Dar es Salaam, Donna dressed up in a blue gown which left her boobs somehow exposed.

Fans were quick to draw comparison of her breasts with those of Diamond ex girlfriend Zari Hassan, with many wondering why Tanasha's appeared sagging yet she is yet to have a child as compared to the former who is a mother of five.

"Bibi Zari vs Kijana Tanasha. Halafu nashangaa bibi ni mzuri kuliko kijana, nyonyo utafikiri ulimi," a user by the name Zari My Love trolled.

TROLLED

"Tafadhali mtafutie Tanasha dawa matiti kashalala," a certain Princess Beccquey posted.

"Why the falling breast see Zari our beautiful lady after 5 still standing idiot," Igba Ka Igba commented.

It's at this point that Tanasha decided to respond.

"Oh really now? Well guess what. These twins drive him crazy. I wish you knew," she wrote.

This is not the first time Tanasha has been trolled over her choice of dressing.

A few weeks ago critics bashed her over what was termed as indecent dressing after she stepped out wearing a short dress which also exposed her chest.