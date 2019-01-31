Nigeria: Rohr to Include Best U-20 Star in Eagles' Squad for Seychelles, Egypt

Super Eagles' Technical Adviser, Gernot Rohr has challenged the players of the U-20 national team, Flying Eagles, to give their best at the Africa U-20 Cup of Nations in Niger Republic, saying he would be at the competition venue to pick the best Nigerian player and blood him in the senior squad.

"I watched the team's training session and I see they are good. They are ambitious and I will be in Niger Republic to see some of the matches.

"I have decided to pick one or two of them, the best ones, to give them a chance when we regroup for the matches against Seychelles and Egypt in March," Rohr, who watched the Flying Eagles train on Tuesday, told thenff.com.

The Super Eagles, already qualified for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, host the Pirates of Seychelles at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba on March 23, in a mere academic session, and then welcome the Pharaohs of Egypt in a much-anticipated friendly at the same venue three days later.

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) General Secretary, Dr. Mohammed Sanusi has charged players of the Flying Eagles to take to heart the virtues of discipline, dedication and commitment as they head to Niger Republic for the 21st Africa U-20 Cup of Nations kicking off on Saturday.

The Flying Eagles' delegation to the 21st Africa Cup of Nations will depart the country this morning, to arrive in Niamey in the afternoon.

Speaking during a visit to the team's training session in Abuja yesterday, Sanusi harped on the importance of imbibing enviable character traits that would take the players to the top faster than even their abilities on the field of play.

"Discipline and character are values that you must not take for granted. You may be the best player in the world, but without discipline and character, you would sooner find yourself on the scrap heap.

Stories of exceptional talents who wasted away before they could climb successfully to the top, as a result of indiscipline, abound. I pray that your story will not be like any of those.

"You are bearing the high expectations of 180 million Nigerians on your lean shoulders, but you cannot afford to fail. You are Ambassadors of our great country and good character and discipline are key in everything you do in Niger Republic and thereafter."

Seven-time champions, Nigeria will confront host nation, Niger Republic, South Africa and Burundi in Group A of the eight-nation tournament, holding from February 2 to 17.

The Flying Eagles take on Burundi in their first match of the championship in Niamey on Saturday night.