30 January 2019

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Measles Outbreak in Kwale Leaves Five Hospitalised

By Winnie Atieno

Anxiety has gripped Kwale residents after a measles outbreak was reported in Msulwa village.

So far, five people, who exhibited symptoms of the disease, were treated at Msulwa Dispensary.

"So far five cases have been confirmed and samples have been taken to Nairobi. County health department is trying to contain the situation," a doctor who wished not to be named since he is not authorised to speak to the media, told the Nation.

The medic said that the health department was struggling to contain the situation. County Health Executive Francis Gwama promised to issue a statement later.

"I have just received the report on measles (outbreak) I will give a statement later," Mr Gwama told the Nation.

The first measles case was reported at Msulwa Dispensary. The health department has blamed the low immunisation levels in the village for the disease outbreak.

Symptoms of the disease include watery eyes, sneezing, a dry cough, running nose, conjunctivitis or swollen eyelids and inflamed eyes and sensitivity to light.

