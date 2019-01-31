Kenya: Naisola Likimani Appointed to Head Global Organisation

A Kenyan has been appointed the new leader of a global organisation that fights for the rights of girls and women.

Ms Naisola Likimani joins SheDecides, a movement launched at the start of 2017 as a reaction to the Global Gag Rule - an executive order signed by US President Donald Trump on January 23, 2017.

The order banned all overseas NGOs from receiving US federal funding should they provide any abortion services, information or referrals to women.

She will assume her new role just before global SheDecides Day on March 2, 2019.

Ms Likimani will be tasked with building a work of the support teams that set up the movement sparked by Trump's expansion of the Global Gag Rule - a US policy designed to limit access to safe abortion services.

NEW TEAM

"Ms Likimani will now build a dynamic new team - based in the UK - to support the global SheDecides movement as it enters its third year. With over 13 years' experience in women's and girls' rights and gender equality, Ms Likimani has worked in civil society, government and in diverse coalitions at different levels, strengthening social movements that promote equality, inclusion and accountability," said the organisation's executive Olivia Crawford.

Ms Likimani said: "I am thrilled to be taking on the lead role the SheDecides support unit. I look forward to an exciting journey ahead."

Ms Likimani is an international policy and development expert with a background in senior leadership and management of complex programmes at Pan-African and international organisations, including the African Women's Development and Communication Network and the Ipas Africa Alliance for Women's Reproductive Health and Rights.

Her most recent role was to oversee strategic partnerships with civil societies at the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Kenya.

PASSIONATE ACTIVISM

SheDecides chairperson Tikhala Itaye said that Ms Likimani impressed the panel with her passionate activism and deep experience in supporting a wide-range of feminist movements.

Ms Itaye said that all over the world, progressive governments, young leaders, and bold community actors are coming together under the banner of SheDecides.

"She brings vibrant energy to kick start this new phase of the global movement and we are all excited to work with her. I am delighted to welcome her to lead the support team as we move into a new and exciting stage of development," she said.

SheDecides operates in 183 countries, with over 120,000 individuals and organisations having signed up as friends.