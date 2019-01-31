Nigeria: EFCC Files 10-Count Charge Against Former SGF Lawal

Abuja — The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has filed a 10-count charge bordering on alleged conspiracy and fraudulent acquisition of property against former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir David Lawal.

In a document made available to The Guardian yesterday in Abuja, Lawal will be arraigned before a Federal High Court in Abuja.

The EFCC states that while Lawal was SGF, he fraudulently acquired property and thereby committed an offence contrary to section 26 (1) (c) of the Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences (ICPC) Act, 2000 and punishable under section 12.

Lawal, who was director of Rholavision Engineer Limited on or about March 7, 2016 knowingly held a private interest indirectly in the consultancy contract awarded to the firm for removal of invasive plant species.

He also engaged in irrigation amounting N7,009,515.96 through the office of the OSGF under the Presidential Initiative for North East (PINE) and thereby committed an offence punishable under section 12 of the Act.

He was also charged for awarding the removal of invasive plant species and simplified irrigation to the tune of N6,453,318.38 through the PINE and thereby committed an offence punishable under section 12 of the Act.

The anti-graft also charged the Office of the Secretary General of the Federation (OGSF) for awarding contract to his firm for the removal of invasive plant species and simplified irrigation amounting to N6,453,318.38 through the PINE and thereby committed an offence punishable under section 12 of the same Act, among other charges.