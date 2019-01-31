Uganda Cranes Draw South Sudan in 2020 CHAN Qualifiers

Kampala — For the second year running, Uganda will play South Sudan in the Central Eastern Zone qualifiers of the 2020 Total African Nations Championship (Chan) set for Ethiopia.

Chan, a continental tournament reserved for the home-based players, will see Sudan host the first leg at a date yet to be determined before Uganda host the Stars in the return fixture. The draw for the qualifiers of the sixth edition of the tournament was held yesterday at the Caf headquarters in Cairo, Egypt.

During the previous qualifiers, South Sudan held Uganda 0-0 in Juba before they were trounced 5-1 in the return game at the StarTimes Stadium in Lugogo.

Mbarara City striker Paul Mucureezi scored four of those goals with the other coming from Derrick Nsibambi. Khamis Leyano scored the consolation for the Sudanese as Uganda registered their biggest winning margin in the qualification.

Uganda has not had any troubles making it through the qualifiers and the only test could come in the second round where the winner will meet any of Madagascar and Mozambique from the southern zone.

Forty seven teams are engaged in the battle for 15 places to join host Ethiopia for the final tournament. Caf has indicated that the schedule will be communicated in due course.

Since the tournament's introduction in 2009, Uganda has played at four finals in: Sudan 2011, South Africa 2014, Rwanda 2016 and Morocco 2018, although they have not progressed beyond the groups.

Quota for the zones

Northern Zone - 2 teams

Western A Zone - 2 teams

Western B Zone - 3 teams

Central Zone - 3 teams

Central-East Zone - 2 teams + Ethiopia

Southern Zone - 3 teams