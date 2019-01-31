South Africa: Pilot Makes Emergency Landing On Beach

Photo: @NSRI/Twitter

A couple escaped uninjured after their light aircraft made an emergency landing at a beach in Jeffreys Bay on Wednesday.

The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) said the Plettenberg Bay pilot and his wife were found safe at the beach.

"The pilot had landed on the beach in an emergency landing during a flight from Port Elizabeth to George following suspected motor failure," said the NSRI's Paul van Jaarsveld.

Van Jaarsveld added that the crew joined the police, Kouga Fire and Rescue Services and the Eastern Cape government's Emergency Services personnel who had already been activated by the Aeronautical Rescue Coordination Centre.

Van Jaarsveld said the incident was being investigated by the Civil Aviation Authority .

In June, two people were killed when a light aircraft crashed near Midrand, Johannesburg in a residential area.

The victims were the pilot and a gardener.

Source: News24