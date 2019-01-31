30 January 2019

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Pilot Makes Emergency Landing On Beach

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: @NSRI/Twitter
A couple escaped uninjured after their light aircraft made an emergency landing at a beach in Jeffreys Bay on Wednesday.

A couple escaped uninjured after their light aircraft made an emergency landing at a beach in Jeffreys Bay on Wednesday.

The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) said the Plettenberg Bay pilot and his wife were found safe at the beach.

"The pilot had landed on the beach in an emergency landing during a flight from Port Elizabeth to George following suspected motor failure," said the NSRI's Paul van Jaarsveld.

Van Jaarsveld added that the crew joined the police, Kouga Fire and Rescue Services and the Eastern Cape government's Emergency Services personnel who had already been activated by the Aeronautical Rescue Coordination Centre.

Van Jaarsveld said the incident was being investigated by the Civil Aviation Authority .

In June, two people were killed when a light aircraft crashed near Midrand, Johannesburg in a residential area.

The victims were the pilot and a gardener.

Source: News24

South Africa

Lucky Escape for Passengers Whose Car Plunged Into River On New Year's Eve

Five people had a lucky escape this evening after they drove off the side of a bridge along Witkoppen road in Fourways… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.