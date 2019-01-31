South Africa: 13 People Injured in Joburg Minibus Taxi Rollover

Photo: @ER24EMS/Twitter

Thirteen people were injured following a single minibus taxi rollover on the corner of Malibongwe Drive and Kapital Street in North Riding, Johannesburg, on Wednesday evening.

When ER24 paramedics arrived at the scene shortly after 18:30, they found some of the patients seated and some were walking around.

"Most of the patients were found to have sustained injuries ranging from minor to moderate. One patient was found lying on the ground and had sustained serious injuries," ER24 spokesperson Ineke van Huyssteen said.

ER24, as well as various other medical services on the scene, transported the patients to various hospitals for further medical care.

The exact circumstances regarding the incident were not known.

Local authorities were on the scene.

Source: News24