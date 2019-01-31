31 January 2019

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: 13 People Injured in Joburg Minibus Taxi Rollover

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: @ER24EMS/Twitter
The scene of the accident in which 13 people were injured following a single minibus taxi rollover on the corner of Malibongwe Drive and Kapital Street in North Riding, Johannesburg, on Wednesday evening.

Thirteen people were injured following a single minibus taxi rollover on the corner of Malibongwe Drive and Kapital Street in North Riding, Johannesburg, on Wednesday evening.

When ER24 paramedics arrived at the scene shortly after 18:30, they found some of the patients seated and some were walking around.

"Most of the patients were found to have sustained injuries ranging from minor to moderate. One patient was found lying on the ground and had sustained serious injuries," ER24 spokesperson Ineke van Huyssteen said.

ER24, as well as various other medical services on the scene, transported the patients to various hospitals for further medical care.

The exact circumstances regarding the incident were not known.

Local authorities were on the scene.

Source: News24

South Africa

Lucky Escape for Passengers Whose Car Plunged Into River On New Year's Eve

Five people had a lucky escape this evening after they drove off the side of a bridge along Witkoppen road in Fourways… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.