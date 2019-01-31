Nigeria: Buhari Planning to Manipulate Polls, Moghalu Alleges

Abuja — The candidate of Young Progressives Party, YPP, for the February 16, 2019 presidential election, Prof. Kingsley Moghalu, has alerted that assaults on the judiciary and other arms of government by President Muhammadu Buhari were part of the plot being orchestrated by the administration to rig the poll.

Moghalu, who spoke at an interactive session with newsmen in Abuja, lamented that the events unfolding ahead of conduct of the general elections vividly portrayed that the country is under a military dictatorship.

The presidential hopeful, while urging Nigerians to resist the alleged plans to manipulate the poll results, pointed out that the refusal of President Buhari to sign the Electoral Act Amendment Bill into law was also part of the rigging plans.

According to him, "I believe that Nigeria must have free and fair elections in 2019. I believe the current government is planning to rig the elections. I believe that the people of Nigeria should not let them get away with it.

"The signs are all there, the refusal of the president to sign the Electoral Act Amendment Bill into law, what is happening with the judiciary, the orchestrated assault on the independent arm of government tell us very clearly that we are in a military dictatorship, masquerading as a democracy.

"But the final coup is the elections of 2019, where the people will reject President Buhari because of his poor performance, not for anything persnal. Buhari has been a failure and if they don't want to accept the will of the people, then, we should get ready because the people of Nigeria will reject any attempt to thwart their will."