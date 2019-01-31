Tanzania: Mzee Ngoma: Man Who Discovered Tanzanite Gemstones is Dead

Photo: Tanzania Daily News

Mzee Jumanne Ngoma, the man credited for the discovery of Tanzanite Minerals with President John Magufuli.

Mzee Jumanne Ngoma, the man credited for the discovery of Tanzanite Minerals, the precious gemstones found in Tanzania is dead. Mzee Ngoma died at the age 80 on Wednesday, while undergoing treatment at the Muhimbili National Hospital (MNH).

Speaking to 'Daily News', Mzee Ngoma's daughter, Asha Ngoma her father died shortly after being referred to MNH from Bochi Medical Health Center in Kimara kwa Msuguri area in Dar es Salaam.According to Asha, Mzee Ngoma's health deteriorated on Tuesday, forcing doctors at Bochi Medical Health Center to refer him to MNH for specialized health care.

"Our father had a history of low blood pressure, but it wasn't that serious, his death came when we least expected," she said.Apart from low blood pressure, the Tanzanite discoverer also suffered a stroke.Asha, who is Mzee Ngoma's sixth child, disclosed that the deceased family had convened a meeting at his brother's home in Kimara to plan for his burial arrangement.In April last year,

President John Magufuli issued 100m/ to Mzee Ngoma, honoring him for his discovery of the world's precious gemstones which are only found in Mirerani, Simanjiro District of Manyara Region.While rewarding the Tanzanite discoverer, President Magufuli hailed him as the hero of the nation who was forgotten and neglected.