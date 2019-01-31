Tanzania: 10,000 to Watch Ahly, Simba Tie

The Egyptian Football Association (EFA) has revealed to have received security clearance for 10,000 fans to attend Al Ahly clash with Simba in match day three of the 2019 CAF Champions League.

The two clubs will meet on Saturday at the Borg el Arab Stadium in Alexandria, as the Red Castle look to extend their lead at the top of Group D. Kick-off takes place 19:00 GMT.

Simba arrived safely in Cairo, Egypt on Tuesday night and proceeded to Alexandria ahead of their group D encounter against Egyptians and record winners of the tournament.

Al Ahly are currently top of Group D with four points in two matches while Simba are third, level on points with second-placed Vita Club with three points and Algeria's JS Saoura are bottom placed with only a single point.

After the EFA announced the news regarding the number of fans allowed to attend the game, Al Ahly are expected to be issuing tickets for the game within the next few days, according to the Egyptian football News website Kingfut.

Patrick Aussems side which is still reeling from a humiliating 5-0 defeat at the hands of DR Congo side AS Vita Club left the country with a contingent of 20 players.

The players are Aishi Manula, Deogratius Munishi, Nicholas Gyan, Mohamed Hussein, Asante Kwasi, Pascal Wawa, Jjuuko Murshid, Paul Bukaba, Jonas Mkude and James Kotei.

The list also has Haruna Niyonzima, Hassan Dilunga, Mohamed Ibrahim, Clatous Chama, Shiza Kichuya, Rashid Juma, Adam Salamba, Meddie Kagere, Emmanuel Okwi and John Bocco.

Speaking about the match, Simba Belgian tactician, Aussems has piled praise on the Egyptian side alias the Red Castle as a tough side to face.

Al Ahly is under the tutelage of Uruguayan tactician, Martin Lasarte. Aussems said his side is aware that they are going to face the best team in continent.

Al Ahly won eight Champions League titles. "It is going to be a tough game, we have to work hard and just to be clear, I' am not expecting to get any points from away games to Al Ahly and Vita Club. Our aim is to get the maximum points at home games," he said.

"I don't really focus on certain players at Al Ahly, but of course it's better to know how they play and all their strengths and weaknesses. It will be great if we can get points from Al Ahly and not returning empty-handed."

Aussems who had also spoken about the different technical approaches coaches have taken when facing Al Ahly, disclosed that coaches know how to stop Al Ahly and cause them problems but what matters is all about the execution of plans.

"I don't like dreams because anything can happen during the game. It will be much harder for us if they get a penalty during the game or an offside goal or if one of our players gets sent off," he added.

Despite commending his opponents, Aussems said he is confident that his side will not make it an easy game for their opponents on the pitch.

However, he said to get positive results, will come down to the extent of how his players will execute his plan.

Skipper, John Bocco said the group was still open to all teams and the results of the third round would help to give a clear picture on the direction of the teams.

Senegalese referees will be in charge of the game. They are Maguette Ndiaye, who will be the central referee and will be assisted by Djibril Camara and El Hadji Malick Samba, while fourth official will be Daouda Gueye.