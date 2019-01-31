Tanzanian Envoy to World Taekwondo Championship Stuck Without Passport

Tanzania's only envoy to the World Para Taekwondo Championship, Samuel Kivuyo, a handicapped student from Arusha, is stuck without passport, despite being expected to report in Turkey.

The Technical Director of Tanzania Taekwondo Federation, Richard Kitoro admitted that Kivuyo has been invited to participate in the 8th World Para Taekwondo Championship 2019, but is stuck after failing to secure a passport despite a month-long effort.

"Samuel Kivuyo is a handicapped form three student from Edmund Rice Secondary School in Arusha. We started off by applying for the National Identity Card from the National Identification Authority (NIDA), which is a vital requirement in processing a passport," said Kitoro.

According to TTF it will be a shame of Tanzania to miss the international level event just because an athlete could not get a passport, while all expenses, including travel, Visa and accommodation were to be paid by the organizers.

The World Para Taekwondo Championships 2019 are starting in Antalya Turkey on the 5th of February this year and Tanzania's only participant has up to Friday to secure the travel document, or else the curtains will fall on him.

This paper got hold of an official letter from the Headmaster of Edmund Rice Sinon Secondary School, Simon Kaswahili with reference ERSSS/1/19 SAMWEL, which was sent to the Chief Immigration Officer in Dares- salaam requesting the facilitation of the handicapped student to secure passport for his journey to Turkey.

"We are really concerned because being a young person with physical disability, it would have been quite good for him as well as country as whole to give him this important chance to represent Tanzania in Turkey," said the Headmaster.