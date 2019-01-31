East Africa: CRDB Eyes to Expand in East Africa

Buoyed by successes at home CRDB Bank PLC plans to expand out of the country by opening subsidiaries in the East African Community region, the Managing Director, Abdulmajid Musa Nsekela has said.

Speaking at an event organised for Lake Zone customers of the bank on Tuesday he said they were planning to venture into the regional market to build on the success of its subsidiary in Burundi.

"We promise to remain competitive and innovative and as we plan to move very closer to our clients, by opening more branches in entire East Africa in the near future apart from Burundi where we already have four branches," he said at the event he used to introduce himself for the customers in the Lake Zone region.

The Dar es Salaam Stock Market listed CRBD was set for massive accomplishments with a number of innovations and new packages for its both local and foreign consumers, he said.

He promised to bring the bank services closer to the entire Lake Zone customers as it determines to remain competent and work to the expectations of the public and shareholders.

He thanked the CRDB Bank community for welcoming him back as top boss of the leading banking entity saying the only secret to overcoming stiff competition in today's competitive environment was creativity and excellent customer services.

Mr Nsekela thanked the Mwanza based customers for the maximum support rendered to the Bank's outgoing Chief, Dr Charles Kimei saying he will cultivate on his 21 years experience in the banking industry to keep the ball rolling.

The Bank's Board Chairman, Mr Ally Laay said the Bank was lucky to have Dr Kimei on board for around 21 years who revitalized the entity to its current achievements including leaving it with assets valued over 6tril /- up from 52bn/- by the time he joined it.

He said he was confident the same pace will be maintained as the Board's 100 days review of Mr Nsekela in the office shows positive trend.

Speaking on behalf of the Mwanza Regional Commissioner, John Mongela, the Ilemela District Commissioner, Dr Severin Lalika challenged the Bank to invest in uplifting the cotton crop and support farmers to graduate from domestic to commercial farming.

"Initially CRDB was incepted to support farmers in the rural settings and we hope apart from different transformations it has passed through, that ambition still exists. Please focus on supporting cotton farmers," said Dr Lalika.

However, some of the customers were of the view that part of the Bank's innovations should be introducing friendly and affordable interest rates responding to the call of the government of the day that calls for the banks in the country to offer affordable packages to their consumers.