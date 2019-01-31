Tanzania: Four for Zonal Volleyball Tournament in Rwanda

Four Tanzanian men teams have confirmed participation in the forthcoming Zone 5 Volleyball Club Championship to be held in Kigali, Rwanda.

The annual championship brings together top teams from twelve Zone Five member countries including the host Rwanda, Burundi, Djibouti, Egypt, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Kenya, South Sudan, Somalia, Sudan, Uganda and Tanzania.

This time around the competition is scheduled to be held at Amahoro Stadium courts in Kigali, Rwanda from 19-24 February, 2019.

Tanzania Amateur Volleyball Association (TAVA) secretary general Alfred Selengia told the 'Daily News' in Dar es Salaam yesterday that four Tanzania teams will battle it out for the top honour in the revived club level competition.

The teams include the Union League Champions, Tanzania Polisi of Zanzibar, Jeshi Stars, Tanzania Prisons and JKT.

"We are delighted that after many years absent, Tanzania returns to the tournament with a good number of teams. They are all big teams that can compete at the top level tournament," he said.

Selengia said there will be 20 teams engaged in race for the event's diadem, something likely to make the tournament highly competitive.

The secretary named other confirmed teams as Rwanda Champions Gisagara, University of Tourism Technology & Business Studies (UTB), APR and Rwanda Energy Group (REG) which Tanzanian player Jackson Mmary has been serving for the last two years.

Mmary, who is groomed from Makongo Secondary School of Dar es Salaam, landed scholarship to pursue a Bachelor Degree in Human Resource Management at Nkumba University in Uganda before heading for professional stint with REG contract.

He has helped his Rwandan team to finish second in Rwanda's Club Championship race last year.