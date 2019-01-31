Zimbabwe: Man Killed in Nightclub Attack

A man from Zhombe was killed while several others were injured after a group of drunken youths armed with machetes and knobkerries besieged a night club at Empress in Zhombe and attacked patrons randomly, police have said.

Midlands police spokesperson Inspector Joel Goko said Thabani Dube (26) of Mangwarangwara Village, under Chief Samambwa in Zhombe, died on the spot after sustaining multiple deep cuts.

He said other patrons sustained injuries following the attack by the unknown suspects.

"On 25 January, 2019 around midnight, Dube was drinking beer in Matipedza Night Club at Empress Growth Point with his friends," he said.

"A group of about 20 people, carrying machetes and knobkerries, entered the bar and started to attack everyone.

"Dube was struck with a machete and died on the spot.

"Two of his friends sustained serious injuries and were taken to Kwekwe District Hospital where they are said to be in a stable condition."

Insp Goko said several others were also taken to the same hospital where they were treated and discharged.

He said the police had since launched a manhunt for the suspects.

"We suspect the attack was targeted at the deceased, but we are yet to establish the motive," he said.

Insp Goko urged members of the public to always seek amicable ways of resolving disputes or grudges.

"We urge members of the public to desist from using violence to settle disputes," he said.