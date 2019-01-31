South Africa: ANC Wants SA Council of Churches' Gift Moerane As Emfuleni Mayor

The ANC in Gauteng has decided on Revered Gift Moerane as its ideal choice to replace Jacob Khawe as Emfuleni mayor.

Khawe resigned in December after being elected as the provincial secretary in Gauteng, a full-time post, which meant he could no longer continue as mayor.

The decision to field Moerane was taken by the ANC's provincial executive committee during a meeting on Wednesday.

According to ANC Gauteng spokesperson Tasneem Motara, the ANC met with numerous structures, including ANC branches, the Emfuleni caucus, its various leagues and alliance partners, as well as faith-based organisations, to inform them of this decision.

"Rev Gift Moerane is a man of the people. He has impeccable integrity and unquestionable credentials in the democratic strategies of the people of the Vaal," said Motara in a statement.

Decision welcomed

She said the decision to appoint Moerane was welcomed by the ANC's numerous structures and alliance partners.

Moerane, who is from that region, once served in the Meyerton town council, was part of South African National Peace Accord, and has served on numerous panels set up to advise previous mayors in the Emfuleni region.

He is a long-time member of the Electoral Commission's Conflict Management Mediation Panel since 1994, a role he will leave behind once elected mayor in council.

"Rev Gift Moerane is fully conversant with the challenges facing the Emfuleni municipality and is committed to fast-track service delivery," said Motara.

ANC Gauteng chairperson David Makhura said Moerane was the man best suited for the demands that came with running Emfuleni and was someone who people would be able to resonate with, while being able to navigate a space with numerous stakeholders.

