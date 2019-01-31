30 January 2019

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: Material and Monetary Support to NAEWDV

Tagged:

Related Topics

Asmara — The National Association of Eritrean War Disabled Veterans stated that in 2018 it has received tens of thousands of Dollars worth material and monetary support from its branches in abroad.

According to report, the association has received over 66 thousand Dollars as well as medical equipments to its Optical Center, wheelchairs, medicines and other support from its branches in Sweden, Holland and Germany.

Speaking to Erina, Mr. Gebrebrhan Iyasu, chairman of the National Association of Eritrean War Disabled Veterans noted that the support the branch organizations are providing is significantly contributing in alleviating the physical and economic challenges of the disabled veterans. He also said that the association is giving priority to the most disadvantaged and aged veterans.

Mr. Gebreberhan further called on citizens particularly the association branches to enhance contribution.

Eritrea

Encouraging Activities for Realizing Millennium Goals

Ms. Amina Nurhussen, Minister of Health indicated that praiseworthy activities have been conducted for realizing the… Read more »

Read the original article on Shabait.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.