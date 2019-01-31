Eritrea: Material and Monetary Support to NAEWDV

Asmara — The National Association of Eritrean War Disabled Veterans stated that in 2018 it has received tens of thousands of Dollars worth material and monetary support from its branches in abroad.

According to report, the association has received over 66 thousand Dollars as well as medical equipments to its Optical Center, wheelchairs, medicines and other support from its branches in Sweden, Holland and Germany.

Speaking to Erina, Mr. Gebrebrhan Iyasu, chairman of the National Association of Eritrean War Disabled Veterans noted that the support the branch organizations are providing is significantly contributing in alleviating the physical and economic challenges of the disabled veterans. He also said that the association is giving priority to the most disadvantaged and aged veterans.

Mr. Gebreberhan further called on citizens particularly the association branches to enhance contribution.