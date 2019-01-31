Namibia: City Shooting Suspect Denied Bail

Simataa Simasiku (33), the suspect in the fatal shooting of a colleague in Windhoek on Monday, yesterday attracted attention when the police escorted him into the court for his first appearance.

Simasiku is accused of fatally shooting his boss at Global Fund, Sarah Mwilima, and seriously injuring another colleague, Ester Nepolo, who had to be rushed to the hospital for surgery.

Clad in a navy-blue shirt, blue jeans and grey shoes, a red-eyed Simasiku did not show any emotions even when people jostled to get a glimpse of him and when camera flashes went off.

The police searched everyone entering the courtroom to ensure that none had brought any weapon which could be used to harm Simasiku.

Inside the packed court, Simasiku cut a relaxed figure when he sat with his legs spread and arms hung over the bench's backrest.

Some people shed tears while looking at Simasiku who just sat there calmly and seemingly oblivious of the many eyes trained at him and the cameras clicking away.

Prosecutor Sylvia Kauluma read out the charges and urged the court to remand Simataa in custody because of the seriousness of the charge he was facing, and also to allow for further investigations into the case.

Magistrate Vanessa Stanley asked Simasiku if he had a legal representative and Simasiku said his lawyer did not show up at the court.

For the first time, Simasiku stuttered when he requested if he could be given time to get his private lawyer before he applied for legal aid.

Stanley, who denied Simasiku bail, postponed the case to 1 March 2019.

As the police escorted Simasiku out of the court, some journalists clambered to get footage, while some family members followed and stood to watch as Simasiku was led away.

The Namibian reported that Simasiku's alleged actions could have been triggered by the fact that his contract with the Global Fund was due to end in March this year.

The health ministry's executive director, Ben Nangombe, told The Namibian yesterday that workers at the Global Fund were allowed to take time off, but some had already returned to work.

"Arrangements have been made for counselling sessions for the workers, and we are not insisting that they return to work while they try to cope with the situation. We do not want them to think we do not care about their well-being," he said.

Nangombe added that Nepolo is recovering in hospital, while Mwilima will be buried at at Katima Mulilo next week.

A memorial service in her honour will be held in Windhoek tomorrow.