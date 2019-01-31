Angola: NGO Dapp Trains 37 Primary Education Teachers in Lunda Sul Province

Saurimo — The Danish NGO Development Aid from People to People (DAPP) in the last three years trained 37 primary education teachers in Dala Municipality, eastern Lunda Sul Province.

The information was given last Wednesday in Saurimo City, eastern Lunda Sul Province, by the director of Dala's Teachers of the Future School, Elias Pacote, when speaking to ANGOP about the closing of the first pedagogic course organised by the institution.

According to the official, in January 2020 about 61 new teachers will finish the same course, which started in the year 2017.

The Teachers of the Future School was implemented in Dala Municipality in the year 2016. It has four provisional classrooms.

Currently, fifteen teachers are securing the said school's training programme.