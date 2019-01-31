Tanzania: Golfers Gear Up for Mufindi Open

Dar es Salaam — Tanzania's top female golfer Vicky Elias is among players expected to compete in this year's Mufindi Open Golf Championship.

Organised by Mufindi Golf Club, the 36-hole tournament will take place at the club's course in Iringa from February 8 to 9. Tanzania Golf Union (TGU) president Chris Martin said yesterday that preparations for the two-day event were on course.

"We are happy to inform golfers that the Mufindi Open Golf Championship will tee off on February 8 drawing aboard both amateur and professional golfers," said Martin. The championship has been sanctioned by TGU and sponsored by Unilever Tea Tanzania Limited, according to Martin. He said that invitation has already been sent to all golf clubs in the country.

He said the management of Mufindi Golf Club and its members have invested heavily to maintain the club's course and its infrastructure.

According to Martin, the tournament is open to men and women golfers with eligible handicaps.

He named the clubs that are expected to field players in the event as Dar es Salaam Gymkhana Club, TPC Mioshi, Mufindi, Morogoro, Moshi and Arusha Gymkhana clubs.

Elite amateur golfers expected to battle it out for top honours in various categories at the event include Vicky Elias, Chiku Elias, Aidan Nziku,Amani Said, Victor Joseph, Angel Eaton, Richard Mtweve, Hawa Wanyeche and Japhet Masai.