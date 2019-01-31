Tanzania: Bring On Yanga, Says Biashara Head Coach

Dar es Salaam — Biashara FC coach Amri Said says his team is capable of producing a surprise when they face Young Africans in the Azam Sports Federation Cup clash tonight.

"Nothing is impossible in football. We're confident of our abilities," Said told The Citizen yesterday.

The match starts at 7pm at the National Stadium, according to the Tanzania Football Federation (TFF).

The winner of what promises to an exciting match, will qualify for the fifth round of the tournament, which decides the country's representatives in the Caf Confederation Cup.

"We are aware of Yanga's might, but we are ready for the challenge. We are well prepared for the match," stressed Said.

The coach said his team has the same chance of reaching the next stage of the tournament as the Jangwani Street giants.

Nine Premier League teams have so far secured tickets for the next round, which kicks off on February 22.

The teams are Kinondoni Municipal Club (KMC), Azam FC, Kagera Sugar, Lipuli FC, Mbeya City, Alliance, Mtibwa Sugar, Coastal Union and African Lyon.

First division teams that are through to the last 16 are Rhino Rangers, Dar City, Dodoma FC, Boma FC and Namungo FC.

Winners of the remaining two matches - Yanga vs Biashara (today) and Singida United vs JKT Tanzania (February 12) - will join teams that have qualified for the book places in the fifth round.

For his part, Yanga coach Mwinyi Zahera said yesterday that nothing will stop his team from booking a place in the next round.

"Our target is not only to make it to the fifth round, but also emerge new Azam Sports Federation Cup champions," said Zahera.

And Yanga have psychological edge over Biashara. When the two teams last met in a Mainland Premier League match, Zahera's men came from behind to beat l ahead of the encounter and we were forced to come from behind to win 2-1 at the National Stadium.