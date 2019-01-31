South Africa: Pretoria West Streets Gridlocked As Residents Burn Tyres and Block Roads

Motorists and commuters have been warned to avoid several parts of Pretoria West on Thursday due to protest action that started in the early hours of the morning.

Several routes were gridlocked as burning tyres blocked streets in the area.

According to police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubela, the reason for the protests were unknown. He advised motorists to employ caution and avoid the area.

"Police members have been deployed to contain the protests," Makhubela told News24 on Thursday morning.

According to unconfirmed reports on social media, the protests were sparked by anger over people who had "occupied" houses in the area.

According to reports from motorists in the area, affected areas include Buitenkant, Church, WF Nkomo and Mitchell streets, among others.

