31 January 2019

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Pretoria West Streets Gridlocked As Residents Burn Tyres and Block Roads

Tagged:

Related Topics

Motorists and commuters have been warned to avoid several parts of Pretoria West on Thursday due to protest action that started in the early hours of the morning.

Several routes were gridlocked as burning tyres blocked streets in the area.

According to police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubela, the reason for the protests were unknown. He advised motorists to employ caution and avoid the area.

"Police members have been deployed to contain the protests," Makhubela told News24 on Thursday morning.

According to unconfirmed reports on social media, the protests were sparked by anger over people who had "occupied" houses in the area.

According to reports from motorists in the area, affected areas include Buitenkant, Church, WF Nkomo and Mitchell streets, among others.

Source: News24

South Africa

Lucky Escape for Passengers Whose Car Plunged Into River On New Year's Eve

Five people had a lucky escape this evening after they drove off the side of a bridge along Witkoppen road in Fourways… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.