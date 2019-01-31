30 January 2019

Gambia-Eligible Njie Joins Serbian Giants Partizan

By Sulayman Bah

Would-Gambia international Moussa Njie has swapped Norway for football in Serbia's Super League.

The flying winger switches to FK Partizan Belgrade on a three-year deal having passed a medical examination.

Likened to Neymar Jr in playing style owing to his love for flamboyant play, Moussa joins Belgrade from Norwegian Premier League outfit Stabaek whom he'd starred for two seasons.

One of three players of Gambia descent being lined up at one point to play for Norway's U-21s, the wing-wizard is eligible to play for Gambia through his parents and a close friend to the player confirms to Foroyaa Sport of Moussa's ambition to don the Scorpions colours.

Partizan are a household name in Serbia winning the Super Lig eight times.

They finished the previous campaign at second-place and hope the arrival of Njie spurs them top of the log.

Gambia

