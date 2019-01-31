Uganda: Mother Loses Six Babies After Birth

Kampala — A 24-year-old woman is mourning the death of her six newly born babies who passed on yesterday.

Ms Haula Namakula, who was reportedly abandoned by the husband upon learning that she was carrying more than one baby gave birth to six babies on Tuesday at Rubaga hospital.

The four boys and two girls were born at 26 weeks instead of the normal 40 weeks, with low birth weight.

The six babies were later referred to Kawempe referral hospital.

According to Kawempe hospital, three of the children could have died on the way to the hospital, while the other three were still alive by the time they were delivered to hospital.

"The three babies passed on at our ICU and the other were already dead by the time they reached the hospital. The 4th baby weighed 0.55 kilogrammes, the first baby weighed 0.7 kilogrammes and the 6th baby weighed 0.57 kilogrammes," the doctor added.

Ms Catherine Kukunda, a midwife, said a baby should weigh at least 2.5 kilogrammes at birth.

According to the referral documents from Rubaga hospital, the mother delivered normally.

More than one baby in the uterus could cause the risk of being born prematurely because of weight and limited space according to a doctor at Kawempe ICU unit.

Neglect

Ms Jalia Nakazibwe, the grandmother, revealed that she had been staying with Ms Namakula after the husband abandoned her.

A 2017 report released by Save the Children, a non-governmental organisation, indicates that 226,000 children born every year in Uganda are below the normal 37 weeks of gestation.