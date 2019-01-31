South Africa: Solly Msimanga Officially Resigns As Mayor As Tshwane ANC Tables a Motion for Him to Go With Immediate Effect

Tshwane mayor Solly Msimanga has resigned.

Msimanga announced that he would be resigning as Tshwane mayor two weeks ago, to focus on his campaign to become Gauteng premier ahead of the national elections, set to take place in May.

This amid claims that he was pushed out of the city by the DA due to unsatisfactory performance and endless scandals, including the multibillion-rand rand GladAfrica scandal and the hiring of unqualified staffers in his office.

News24 understands Msimanga submitted his official resignation to speaker of council Katleho Mathebe on Thursday morning.

In the letter, which News24 has seen, Msimanga explains that he is stepping down in order to pursue higher office.

"It has become clear to me and the DA that unless we govern the Gauteng province with an outright majority the fate of the people of Tshwane will soon be fate of the people of Gauteng across the board," wrote Msimanga in his resignation letter.

Mathebe announced during the Thursday sitting that she had received an urgent requests from the ANC to debate a motion of no confidence against the embattled and outgoing mayor.

She, however, explained that its request was invalid as he had officially stepped down.

The ANC, however, is arguing for their motion to go ahead before any other business of the day.

It's also expected that the council will discuss the AG report into the City of Tshwane, including the multibillion-rand GladAfrica debacle.

A notice of intention to suspend the city manager Moeketsi Mosola will also be put to a vote.

Source: News24