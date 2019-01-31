Namibia: Khomas Boxing Plans AGM

The Khomas Boxing Federation plans to hold elections for a new leadership in March, chairman Jason Naule said on Monday.

Setting the elective annual general meeting date was among several pertinent matters attended to during KBF's first sitting at the After School Centre in Windhoek on Saturday.

"The current leadership's term is due [to end] this year, and the federation felt the need to have its elective AGM in March because the term of the national federation is also due in 2019. Khomas wants to have its house in order earlier," Naule said.

The Khomas federation has 12 registered clubs on its books, and their boxers regularly test their mettle against one another.

"The exact date and venue for the AGM will be communicated in due course as the federation is busy planning for the elective sitting, and all positions will be contested. Only the registered clubs will be able to participate at the AGM," said Naule, whose deputy is Adriaan Coetzee.

The KBF hierarchy also consists of secretary general Helvi Andimba, treasurer Kuara Tjimune and public relations officer John Amakali.

"Capacity-building has also been discussed, with the need to have administrators and coaches getting assistance in the form of short courses from experts in order to really transform the leadership of boxing in the region at club level," the chairperson said.

The need for more integrated regional tournaments to increase national exposure was also discussed at length.

"The federation is furthermore going to look into getting competitions outside Namibia to give our future champions bouts outside the country," Naule continued.

"But for all of these plans, we need a lot of financial assistance as the federation does not get any assistance from the national federation.

"The KBF leadership will have to source assistance from corporate Namibia if it wants to see all its plans for 2019 succeed", he said, calling on the national boxing mother body to get its affairs in order as the present discord is harmful to attracting investors.

"We have realised that the financial troubles are not only facing Khomas but the whole country at large, and it is one of the contributing factors for not having regions inviting each other.

"Plus, the leadership crisis at the mother body is not helping, as at times it causes friction between regions when it comes to boxers' development," he said.

"Sports or boxing in the country is big, and it has transformed a lot of young men and women into really good productive Namibians. So, we need to continue with the good work and positive effects that sports brings to the table," Naule implored.

"The federation has noted with concern the silence of the sports commission with regards to the leadership crisis at the Namibia Boxing Federation. Boxing development should spread equally to all Namibian regions, and every young boxer should be accorded an equal opportunity, regardless of their location, and the national federation is failing to come up with concrete plans to rectify the situation", he stressed.