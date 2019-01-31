Zimbabwe: Bulawayo Introduces 36 Hour Water Rationing Schedule

The Bulawayo City Council (BCC) has introduced a water rationing schedule which will see residents spend long hours without the necessity as the city moves to control diminishing water reserves from its supply dams.

According to a public notice by Town Clerk Christopher Dube, the latest water rationing programme will last for 36 hours.

"Members of the public are advised that the City of Bulawayo will be introducing a 36 hour water shedding schedule from Wednesday 30 January 2019 in all residential areas of the City," said Dube.

"This has been necessitated by low levels at the city's water supply reservoirs and at the Umzingwane dam.

"In a bid to manage water supply, this shedding will initially run for 36 hours a week, Citywide, and will be reviewed weekly until the situation normalizes."

According to the schedule, water supplies will be cut off at 7.30am and restored the following day at 7.30pm.

The city has six supply dams all located in the perennially dry Matabeleland South province.

This has seen residents go for long periods without water especially during the dry season.

Dube urged residents to conserve the resource so that they do not worsen the situation in a city that has had its own water supply nightmares.

According to the latest Future Water Supplies and Water Action Committee report, the city's water supply dams are currently at 62.99 percent capacity and are expected to last for the next 30 months.

Only two dams, uMzingwane (40.19%) and Upper Ncema (24.46%) have water levels below 50 percent.