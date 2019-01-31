Sierra Leone: Dr. Patrick Coker Gets ANOC Medical Commission Appointment

President of the National Olympic Committee of Sierra Leone (NOC-SLE) Dr. Patrick Coker became the first Sierra Leonean to be appointed to the Africa National Olympic Committee Medical Committee.

The recently re-elected as President of the NOC-SLE was informed about of his appointment to the ANOC Medical Committee via a letter just after the ANOC Executive Council meeting on 21st January 2019.

The ANOC letter reads: "It is with great pleasure that we are contacting you to inform you that the ANOC Executive Council at its meeting on 21 January 2019 decided to invite you to become a member of the ANOC Medical Commission."

"Your invitation is related to your individual expertise, and experience and we have no doubt that you will make a great contribution to the Commission."

The new ANOC Medical Commission will run until 2022, and the newly appointed chairman Chris Milne of New Zealand whiles Al Busaidi Sultan of Oman, Bernardo Chernillo of Chile, German Klaus Steinbach and Hua Yan of People's Republic of China are the other members of the committee.

Dr. Coker success cannot be unconnected with his long service as a doctor who has served as both football and NOC-SLE team doctor before assuming the NOC-SLE office as President.

He has served as a coordinator for Sports Medson courses, despite being the NOC-SLE boss; he is also treating able and disabled athletes.