Namibia: N$1,3m Spent Probing

A directive by President Hage Geingob for the Windhoek City Council to reinstate its suspended chief executive officer as well as the city police chief comes after N$1,3 million had been spent on investigating the two men's cases.

Windhoek City Police chief Abraham Kanime was suspended in March last year on allegations of misusing public funds, while chief executive officer Robert Kahimise was initially suspended in October 2018 over a N$170 000 study loan he took without approval from the council's management committee.

The city has, however, reinstated Kahimise on two occasions, only to suspend him again. Kanime, who has been fighting his suspension, admitted that he used municipal funds to sue the municipality because it had failed to support the City Police in carrying out their work.

The city's spokesperson, Harold Akwenye, yesterday confirmed PriceWaterhouseCoopers (PwC) and KPMG had been asked to assist with the forensic investigations against Kanime and Kahimise.

Akwenye could, however, not give the amounts involved in the investigations, citing confidentiality.

The Namibian understands that the city was quoted N$650 000 by KPMG for Kahimise's case, and over N$700 000 by PwC for Kanime's case.

During a meeting at State House yesterday, Geingob told the city councillors that they could not resolve issues if they have a divided council.

He advised the City of Windhoek to consider, subject to the law under which it operates, the reinstatement of the suspended officials to enable the city to focus on service delivery.

"If we are going to be serious, we cannot be sitting with a divided council. We cannot be sitting with people who are suspending each other day and night, infightings and so on. I don't know the laws. I am talking now as president, and they are going to interpret the law. That these suspensions be suspended, and reinstate everybody," Geingob said.

He added: "So, go back and reinstate, I don't have time to discuss. Go back and reinstate Kanime, and remove the charges from the CEO. I am not a lawyer, go now and doctor it. That's it, opuwo!"

With those words, Geingob stood up and ended the brief meeting as the room emptied within minutes.

Kanime yesterday told The Namibian that he has not been informed yet about the reinstatement, and only read about it on social media. "I don't want to comment at this point in time," he responded.

Kahimise echoed Kanime's sentiments, saying he found out about the news on social media, and that he had not received written communication.

He added that the investigations into his case were just a witch-hunt against him.

Kahimise said going forward, he is ready to deliver on the strategic transformation plan that had lost momentum due to these misunderstandings, but he is prepared to deliver on the promises.

Geingob's directive was met with open arms by some councillors and the city mayor.

Mayor Muesee Kazapua yesterday said they are going back to consult on what the law says. After that, they will see whether it is in line with what the president has said.

"The president invited us to give a directive, and obviously when the president of the country has spoken and has given you a directive, you just need to go and implement it as the president has said it," he stated.

However, the mayor said if a similar situation were to arise, they would have to find solutions at that time.

A Swapo councillor who spoke on condition of anonymity said they wanted to ask that the president puts his directive in writing to avoid "illegal things".

Khomas governor Laura McLeod-Katjirua agreed with the directive, adding that the situation should serve as a lesson to the municipality, and that it won't happen again in the future.

"That was the best move. Seriously, this division, misunderstanding and disunity needed to come to an end. And I think the only person who could have called us to order to end this whole scenario and drama is him," she said.

"We are in the same boat, and if the boat sinks, all of us sink. In the process, our electorate is suffering, and development is being hampered because there are differences in the chamber. How do you agree on an issue or resolve it if you cannot even talk to one another?" she asked.

Rally for Democracy and Progress councillor Brunhilde Cornelius yesterday said she was glad that the president had intervened.

"He is the highest authority, so it is good that he gave that directive. I can't imagine what would have happened to residents if this continued," she reasoned.

The Namibian reported last week that National Unity Democratic Organisation councillor Joseph Kauandenge asked at a press briefing where he was flanked by Cornelius and Popular Democratic Movement councillor Ignatius Semba that president Geingob should intervene in the City of Windhoek's stand-off between Swapo politicians.

"The City of Windhoek is in a mess," he added then.

Human rights lawyer Norman Tjombe told The Namibian yesterday that the president does not have powers to order the council to reinstate Kahimise and Kanime.

"The council is a statutory body that has powers to suspend and dismiss. Another entity or person cannot usurp it," stressed Tjombe.

He added that there is nothing wrong, though, for the president or any other person on the street to politically give pressure so that the council can act. "That is a constitutional right under Article 17 promised and guaranteed to everyone, including the president. The "instruction" or "order" should be seen by the council as a friendly request, or the permissible political pressure," the lawyer said.

Describing the situation at the city as a "stand-up comedy", Tjombe said both Kahimise and Kanime's cases were at the expense of the residents, "of which the majority are poor, and it is a matter that should concern us all. The president is frustrated, as we all are".

Political commentator Henning Melber agreed with Tjombe's statement that it was not right for the president, in light of corporate governance, to make such an order.

"I think it is highly problematic that the president interferes in matters outside of his immediate discretion. Municipal matters are under that authority, and should remain the affairs of the city councillors as elected representatives of the residents.

"It is, strictly speaking, none of the business for the state president, who should take care of national matters under his office as specified in the Constitution," stated Melber.

He added that if the president is allowed to continue issuing orders outside his mandate, it will be tampering with the rule of law, and disrespecting the division of power.

Political commentator Phanuel Kaapama said the president's decision was made in such a way that it seemed he was dismissive of the charges levelled against Kanime and Kahimise.

Kaapama also said the line ministry, urban and rural development, was quiet about the issue.

- Additional reporting by Sakeus Iikela