Namibia: Tragic End to Motorbike Test Ride

A man died on Tuesday at Swakopmund after taking a short test ride on a motorbike on behalf of a friend, but lost control and hit a wall.

According to an incident report by Erongo crime investigations coordinator Erastus Iikuyu, Elgrego Wayne Swartz (28) and a friend, who are both from Walvis Bay, went to Swakopmund to view a silver Yamaha motorcycle which had been advertised on Facebook. Swartz allegedly took the bike for a test ride without wearing a helmet.

"He allegedly lost control of the bike, and collided against the boundary wall of a nearby house about 10 to15 metres away. He sustained serious head injuries, and died on the spot," said Iikuyu.

Swartz had been a trainee in the services and engineering department at Namport for the last three years. His father, Gregory Swartz, yesterday told The Namibian that his son was set to complete his B-Tech degree this year and get a permanent job at the ports authority.

"Just last week, I paid for his final studies," his father said.

According to him, his son was a bike enthusiast and "very technical", which was the reason his friend asked him to accompany him to inspect the motorbike, and ensure the mechanical parts were in order.

"He was a friendly guy, who got along well with others. He loved spending time in the garage and taking engines and motorbikes apart, and then reassembling them," said Gregory, adding that he only saw his son briefly on Tuesday at lunch before they left for Swakopmund.

"This has hit us hard. We will miss him," he said.

The funeral arrangements will be finalised next week.