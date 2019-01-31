Uganda: Government Should Address Blood Crisis Urgently

editorial

Various hospitals and health centres across the country have been hit by blood shortages.

Some patients have died. On Monday, many hospitals across the regions admitted they had been hit hard and some patients in need of blood were being referred to regional referral hospitals for attention. If the shortage is not urgently addressed, the fatalities will escalate.

This was sample information from a few selected hospitals across the regions and the crisis might be much bigger in the countryside than has been reported. But as the crisis was being confirmed by hospitals countrywide, the Ministry of Health in Kampala was adamant and insisting there was no blood shortage.

Then the ministry volunteered an explanation that offended common sense. It insisted that it had enough stock of blood and the Uganda Blood Transfusion Services said they lacked the requisite reagents to purify it to make it safe for use due to budget constraints.

Blood is deemed available after it has been processed and confirmed ready for use. If it is not ready for use, it means is not available. Having large quantities of untested blood in store which cannot be used by patients does not amount to availability of blood.

The ministry must act fast to cure the current blood shortage to avert escalation of the crisis. Continued denials and explanations that don't explain anything will not help the patients who are dying.

As an emergency intervention, if the cause of the shortage is due to lack of reagents to test the available stock of blood, the ministry should review its budget and reallocate money from non-essential votes to procuring the reagents.

Thereafter, however, the ministry should lay down strategic and regular measures to have a lasting solution to prevent recurrence. The Ministry of Health should organise regular blood donation camps countrywide. Such efforts obviously require money.

Government should give the ministry budgetary support for these measures. Blood shortage is not a challenge to be left to the Health ministry alone.

The capacity of the existing seven regional blood banks should also be expanded and be supplemented by building more others.

For example, there is only one blood bank in Mbale which serves the entire eastern region. West Nile has one and northern region has one. The current blood collection centres in Rukungiri, Kabale, Jinja, Hoima, Lira and Soroti could be upgraded to blood banks and be well equipped to handle own blood needs and the respective hospitals thereunder.