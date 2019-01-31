Zimbabwe: DA Leader Maimane to Handover Formal Letter to Mnangagwa

Today, Thursday 31 January 2019, Democratic Alliance (DA) Leader and Chairperson of the Southern African Partnership for Democratic Change (SAPDC), Mmusi Maimane, will pay a visit to the Embassy of Zimbabwe in Pretoria, to handover a formal letter addressed to the President of Zimbabwe, Emmerson Mnangagwa.

This is ahead of Maimane's planned visit to Harare, Zimbabwe next week.

Maimane will be joined by DA Shadow Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Stevens Mokgalapa.

He is expected to meet opposition leader Nelson Chamisa when he visit Zimbabwe next week.