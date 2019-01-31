31 January 2019

263Chat (Harare)

Zimbabwe: DA Leader Maimane to Handover Formal Letter to Mnangagwa

Tagged:

Related Topics

Today, Thursday 31 January 2019, Democratic Alliance (DA) Leader and Chairperson of the Southern African Partnership for Democratic Change (SAPDC), Mmusi Maimane, will pay a visit to the Embassy of Zimbabwe in Pretoria, to handover a formal letter addressed to the President of Zimbabwe, Emmerson Mnangagwa.

This is ahead of Maimane's planned visit to Harare, Zimbabwe next week.

Maimane will be joined by DA Shadow Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Stevens Mokgalapa.

He is expected to meet opposition leader Nelson Chamisa when he visit Zimbabwe next week.

Zimbabwe

Strive Masiyiwa Elected to National Geographic Board of Trustees

Econet Global founder and executive chairman, Strive Masiyiwa has been appointed into the National Geographic Society… Read more »

Read the original article on 263Chat.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.