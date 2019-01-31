31 January 2019

New Era (Windhoek)

Namibia: Man Dies Test-Riding a Motorbike

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Eveline De Klerk

Swakopmund — A man died on Tuesday evening in Swakopmund while test-riding a motor bike that he intended buying.

He was identified as Elgrego Wayne Swartz, 28, from Walvis Bay.

According to Nampol, Swartz on Tuesday evening around 21h15 went to Ocean View, Swakopmund with the intention to test-ride a silver Yamaha motorbike that he had wanted to buy after he saw it advertised on Facebook.

He took the bike from the seller and rode it without a protective helmet and while on the test-ride he lost control about 15 metres from the seller's house and hit a boundary wall of one of the houses.

Swartz sustained serious head injuries and he died on the spot. His next of kin have been informed. Nampol yesterday indicated that a post-mortem would be carried out this week.

Namibia

Debates Rages On Geingob Reinstatement Directive

A political analyst says President Hage Geingob could be setting bad precedence following his directive yesterday that… Read more »

Read the original article on New Era.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.