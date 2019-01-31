Namibia: Son Witnesses Mom Being Raped

Windhoek — A 28-year-old woman was allegedly raped in front of her minor son after an acquaintance forcefully entered their shack over the weekend in Gibeon.

The incident happened last Saturday at Helena Pieters section, Gibeon. According to Namibian Police Force spokesperson Deputy Commissioner Edwin Kanguatjivi the 28-year-old woman was fast asleep with her son when she was woken by the noise of her door being forced open by a suspect whom she knows and recognized. Kanguatjivi said after the suspect entered the room, he locked the door from the inside and told the victim to remove her clothes, which she refused.

The suspect then hit her in the stomach and left rib with his fists and ordered her to lie down. Thereafter he undressed her before he forcefully sexually assaulted her. It is reported that as the victim screamed for help her son woke up and witnessed the brutal sexual act.

Police named the suspect as Abraham Swaartbooi, who is also known as Turuteb.

In similar case, an 11-year-old girl was raped by a 17-year-old boy who is a neighbour at Karibib, Harambee suburb. The incident happened between 09h00 and 15h00 on Saturday. Kanguatjivi said the girl was left alone at home by her mother who went to attend a funeral.

Kanguatjivi said the girl went to the suspect's residence where the suspect asked the girl to give him 'sweets' but she said she did not have any. It is alleged the suspect undressed himself and the victim and proceeded to have sexual intercourse with her. Kanguatjivi said the suspect was arrested and was expected to appear in the Karibib Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.