Malawi: Malika Youth Organization to Plant 10,000 Trees

Chiradzulu — Malika Youth Organization (MYO) in Group Village Head Kanjuchi in Chiradzulu will plant 10,000 trees to conserve the environment that has been destroyed in their area.

Director for MYO, Hadjison Chibwana disclosed this on Wednesday at Lisawo Primary School in the district where the organization organized a meeting with chiefs and the community to thank them for their assistance in the whole project in which the youth managed to plant 2,000 trees along a 3km road from Katembo to Makata.

He said the group came up with the tree planting project to beautify their area among other reasons.

"One day we went on top of Chiradzulu Mountain and observed that our area is not looking beautiful due to deforestation. We agreed to reclaim its glory," he said adding that the presence of more trees in their area will also help control disasters like floods after planting more trees in all river banks around the area.

However, he said it was not easy for the group to achieve this due to lack of funds and material resources to help them from the nursery up to planting season like tubes, wheelbarrows as well as trainings.

Chibwana urged NGOs and well-wishers to assist them in achieving this five-year project.

Group Village Head (GVH) Kanjuchi thanked the youth for the recommendable job, saying trees benefit people in different ways as they are a source of medicine and oxygen among others.

He said for the sustainability of the trees planted, ownership will go to owners of gardens along the roads and rivers where trees have been planted.

Kanjuchi who urged more youth to join the organization for the community to benefit more, also said in all graveyards around the area, there were plans to plant more trees to beautify the area.