30 January 2019

The Herald (Harare)

Africa: Zim Dates Mauritius in Africa Nations Championships

By Eddie Chikamhi

Zimbabwe will begin their quest to qualify for next year's Africa Nations Championship finals with a home and away date against regional minnows Mauritius.

According to the draw conducted at the CAF headquarters in Cairo this afternoon, the Warriors have a bye in the first round which will see four teams taking part from the Southern Zone.

They will then meet Mauritius in the second round with a tougher battle awaiting them if they progress to the third and final qualifying round where they are expected to meet the winner between South Africa and Lesotho.

The dates for the qualifiers will be announced in due course. The 2020 CHAN tournament will be held in Ethiopia.

More to follow...

