Malawi: Two Nabbed for Illegal Possession of Ivory

Nkhotakota — Nkhotakota Magistrate Court on Friday remanded two suspects at Nkhotakota Prison for illegal possession of ivory.

Nkhotakota Police Station Public Relations Officer, Williams Kaponda said the suspects identified as Master Banda, 47, of Tongole Village and Phillimon Banda, 22, of Kawerenga Village, all from Traditional Authority Mphonde in Nkhotakota, were arrested near Lozi Trading Centre in the district.

"The suspects were arrested on Thursday, January 24, 2019 following a tip from well-wishers and their two pairs of Ivory weighing 26.5 kilograms were confiscated," he said.

Kaponda said the two suspects have since been charged with unlawful possession of specimen of listed species contrary to Section 86 of National Parks and Wildlife Act (2017and dealing in wildlife trophies contrary to Section 91 of the same.

Meanwhile, the suspects are expected to appear before Nkhotakota Magistrate court on Friday, February 22, 2019 for hearing.