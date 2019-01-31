30 January 2019

Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Africa: German President, AU Commission Chairperson Hold Discussion

Tagged:

Related Topics

Addis Ababa — The visiting President of Germany, Frank-Walter Steinmeir, held talks with Africa Union Commission Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat today.

The discussion focused on bilateral relations regarding peace and security issues as well as developments in foreign and security policy matters, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Earlier, the President visited the African Union.

President Steinmeir, who is on a 4-day working visit to Ethiopia, had discussions with Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and President Sahlework Zewde.

He appreciated the multifaceted and multidimensional reforms Ethiopia undertook, spelling out Germany's support to Ethiopia's development, the ministry reported.

Ethiopia and Germany established diplomatic relations in 1905.

Ethiopia

Mercy Corps Unveils Agrifin Digital Farmer Initiative in Kenya, Tanzania, Ethiopia and Nigeria

Mercy Corps' AgriFin has announced the AgriFin Digital Farmer (ADF), a two year, $5 million (Sh500m) initiative, funded… Read more »

Read the original article on ENA.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Ethiopian News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.