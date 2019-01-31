Africa: German President, AU Commission Chairperson Hold Discussion

Addis Ababa — The visiting President of Germany, Frank-Walter Steinmeir, held talks with Africa Union Commission Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat today.

The discussion focused on bilateral relations regarding peace and security issues as well as developments in foreign and security policy matters, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Earlier, the President visited the African Union.

President Steinmeir, who is on a 4-day working visit to Ethiopia, had discussions with Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and President Sahlework Zewde.

He appreciated the multifaceted and multidimensional reforms Ethiopia undertook, spelling out Germany's support to Ethiopia's development, the ministry reported.

Ethiopia and Germany established diplomatic relations in 1905.