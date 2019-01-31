South Africa: Rooftop Dining With a Private Chef - Local Djs Hangout At Oskido's Place

Johannesburg — Some of SA's most well-known DJ's were snapped hanging together at a private party at Oskido's house.

Black Coffee posted a pic of himself alongside DJ Fresh at the function writing: "5 years ago if you told that I'll be invited at @oskidoibelive's house with a private Chef..... to a celebration with his Family and friends @djfreshsa @gregmaloka and @therealvinnydavinci and they all knew my name..... I would've told you, you been smoking Matwetwe (sic)."

Replying to Black Coffee's comment, DJ Fresh mentioned how 10 years ago he too would not have believed that he'd be hanging out at Oskido's place. "I would have laughed in your face... Oskido was living in a small flat in Joubert park at that stage.... literally upstairs from the taxi rank!!!! Was really dope hanging out izolo @gregmaloka @oskidoibelive @therealvinnydavinci (sic)," he wrote.

Oskido also shared some of the pictures on his Instagram account, captioning one post: "Good food, good company = great evening."

