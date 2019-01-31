Ethiopia: FM Workneh Calls for Collective Endeavors to Consolidate Cooperation With Djibouti

Addis Ababa — Foreign Minister Workneh Gebeyehu has called for the need to further strengthen the all round cooperation between Ethiopia and neighboring Djibouti.

Addressing the 15th Ethio-Djibouti Joint Ministerial Commission meeting today, he said the people of Ethiopia and Djibouti are one people living in two countries, intertwined with culture, religion, language, tradition and history.

Workneh, who recalled that Prime Minster Abiy Ahmed's first overseas visit was to Djibouti, noted that the joint ministerial meeting is yet another expression of commitment to nurture the all round cooperation existing between the two countries.

He further underscored on the track record between the two countries in working on the issues of combating common security challenges such as terrorism and extremism under the umbrella of IGAD.

Workneh called for the need to scale up collective endeavors to consolidate the emerging peace and stability in the region.

The minister praised the government of Djibouti for taking steps to see improved relations with Eritrea, noting that the president has been a good catalyst in further spurring a wind of hope within the region.

Djibouti Foreign Minister of Mahmoud Ali Youssuf said on his part the ties between the two countries have always been in the spirit of the unique brotherly bond of their people.

He added that the Ethio-Djibouti relationship is a showcase of regional integration in materializing the Agenda 2063 of the African Union.

Commending the bold and incisive decisions of Prime Minister Abiy towards ensuring peace and harmonization in the region, the Minister expressed his government's deep-seated commitment to stand alongside its Ethiopian counterpart to spearhead the paradigm shift in the region.