Ghana: Father Grabbed for Having Sex With 3 Step Daughters

Cape Coast — Abraham Tetteh, 37, a resident of Mbaa Mpe Hia No 2 Village, a suburb of Twifo Darmang, near Twifo Praso, in the Central Region, has been arrested by the police for allegedly having sex with his three step daughters.

He is also alleged to have administered a drug to abort the pregnancy of one of the victims, aged, 16, after discovering that the girl was pregnant.

The other step daughters are 20 and 18 years old.

The suspect was reportedly having sex with the step daughters in the house and in the bush in the village.

Confirming the arrest, the Central Regional Police Public Relations Officer, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Irene Oppong, said the suspect was grabbed when personnel at the District Police Command on Tuesday heard of the case.

She said when the police went to the palace of the chief of Twifo Darmang, to ascertain the veracity of the information they found out that the elders of the town had met to deliberate on the case.

DSP Oppong said when the suspect was arrested and taken to the police station, he admitted the offence, and had been detained for further investigation and prosecution.

She said the victims had been given police medical report form to access medical care.