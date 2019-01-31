Ghana: Bole-Bamboi MP Reiterates Commitment to Supporting Education

Bole — The Member of Parliament for Bole-Bamboi, Alhaji Yusif Sulemana has reiterated his commitment to supporting education in his constituency.

To this end, he has spent over GH¢68,000 to pay school fees for some selected tertiary students in the constituency.

Alhaji Yusif disclosed this when he interacted with a cross-section of media practitioners here on Monday.

He stated that the amount was part of his share of the MPs Common Fund and Ghana Education Trust Found (GETFund).

Alhaji Yusif stated that the payment of the school fees was to provide relief for the students and their parents.

He noted that many of the tertiary students in the constituency found it difficult to mobilise funds to pay their fees hence the support.

Alhaji Yusif also presented 300 bags of cement worth GH¢ 12,000 to Tinga community to help complete the community senior high school.

According to the MP education was his top priority and would mobilise the needed resource to assist improve the quality of teaching and learning in the constituency.

The MP hinted that, he was in the process of procuring dual desk for some rural schools in the constituency.

He lamented that some of basic schools in the area lack adequate furniture which hamper quality teaching and learning.

The Kpankpansiriwura, Adamu who received the cement on behalf of the Tinga community commended the MP for presentation.