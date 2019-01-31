Ghana: President Announces - Govt to Roll Out Infrastructural Projects ... Across the Country This Year

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has announced plans by the government to roll out comprehensive infrastructural projects in all parts of the country this year.

Also, he said the government would press on with the implementation of its flagship programmes and policies which seek to lay the foundation for the exploitation of the country's raw materials.

There would be efforts to add value to the country's significant deposits of gold, bauxite, iron ore, and manganese this year, he said.

"We are pursuing policies that would move Ghana to a situation beyond aid and thereby build a wealthy, inclusive, sustainable, empowered and resilient Ghana.

"We are determined to show that we can emulate the success of others and emerge as a modern prosperous nation," President Akufo-Addo told members of the diplomatic corps at the Diplomatic New Year Meeting at the Jubilee House on Wednesday evening.

The meeting offered the President and his top officials the opportunity to exchange greetings and interact with members of the corps.

The government also used the event to affirm Ghana's commitment to strengthening the existing bond of friendship, cooperation, goodwill and solidarity between Ghana and their respective countries.

President Akufo-Addo congratulated the new envoys who were attending the annual event for the first time and wished them well in the course of their stay.

"I look forward to continue cordial and fruitful relations with you this year and the years ahead which I am certain, would help create and spread prosperity and opportunities for all," he said.

The President affirmed the government's commitment to the objectives of its foreign policies founded on the country's values, respect for individual liberties and human rights, rule of law and principles of democratic accountabilities.

He said his administration was committed to creating the conditions necessary to make Ghana the best destination for investment.

The President recounted the level of exchange and visits between Ghana and nations in Africa, Asia, Middle East, among other areas.

He said such exchanges helped consolidate the long standing friendship between Ghana and those countries and indicated that the country would hold dearly to its tradition to be on friendly ties with other nations.

President Akufo-Addo commended the government of the United States for its support to help fight terrorism on the continent and wished countries such as Nigeria, Senegal and South Africa the best in their upcoming elections.